Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. rescue teams to get specialized training in searches for people with dementia

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 3:48 pm
North Shore Rescue team members conduct annual hover entry and exit training at Vancouver International Airport in December 2015. View image in full screen
North Shore Rescue team members conduct annual hover entry and exit training at Vancouver International Airport in December 2015. Facebook/North Shore Rescue
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Search and rescue teams across the province will soon receive specialized training to support their searches for missing people with dementia.

The Alzheimer Society of British Columbia and BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) inked a new memorandum of understanding in June with the goal of reducing the risk of people living with dementia becoming lost or disoriented, and requiring rescue.

An average of 40 searches take place in B.C. each year for people with dementia, according to a Wednesday news release from both organizations. The “occurrence of dementia” in British Columbians is also expected to increase by more than 200 per cent over the next three decades.

Click to play video: 'Blind Paralympian and guide dog locate missing senior'
Blind Paralympian and guide dog locate missing senior

“Searching for people living with dementia can be extremely difficult. Such searches are often in an urban environment with multiple avenues of travel including walking and public transit,” said Dwight Yochim, BCSARA CEO, in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“These searches often take hours or days and, as time goes on, the risk of a positive outcome diminishes. Some are never found.”

Dementia is not a disease, but rather a general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other cognitive abilities that interfere with everyday life. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, according to the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Click to play video: 'B.C. ill-equipped to deal with looming dementia crisis'
B.C. ill-equipped to deal with looming dementia crisis

“No one thing will prevent a person living with dementia from becoming disoriented,” said Alzheimer Society of B.C. CEO Jennifer Lyle. “We need to work together as a community, with an informed public and partnerships like these, to develop multiple strategies to reduce the risk.”

Trending Now

Volunteer ground search and rescue teams across the province will now receive training on best practices for communicating with people living with dementia. When found, they will also refer the missing people, along with their family and friends, to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. for information and resources that will help reduce the chances of a reoccurrence.

Story continues below advertisement

Both organizations will also provide public webinars on the signs and symptoms of dementia, and how to help prevent those with the condition from losing their way.

More on Health
Search and RescueDementiaBC missing personBC missingBC SEARCH AND RESCUE ASSOCIATIONBCSARAAlzheimer Society Of BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices