B.C. rescue teams to get specialized training in searches for people with dementia

Search and rescue teams across the province will soon receive specialized training to support their searches for missing people with dementia.

The Alzheimer Society of British Columbia and BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) inked a new memorandum of understanding in June with the goal of reducing the risk of people living with dementia becoming lost or disoriented, and requiring rescue.

An average of 40 searches take place in B.C. each year for people with dementia, according to a Wednesday news release from both organizations. The “occurrence of dementia” in British Columbians is also expected to increase by more than 200 per cent over the next three decades.

“Searching for people living with dementia can be extremely difficult. Such searches are often in an urban environment with multiple avenues of travel including walking and public transit,” said Dwight Yochim, BCSARA CEO, in the release.

“These searches often take hours or days and, as time goes on, the risk of a positive outcome diminishes. Some are never found.”

Dementia is not a disease, but rather a general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other cognitive abilities that interfere with everyday life. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, according to the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

“No one thing will prevent a person living with dementia from becoming disoriented,” said Alzheimer Society of B.C. CEO Jennifer Lyle. “We need to work together as a community, with an informed public and partnerships like these, to develop multiple strategies to reduce the risk.”

Volunteer ground search and rescue teams across the province will now receive training on best practices for communicating with people living with dementia. When found, they will also refer the missing people, along with their family and friends, to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. for information and resources that will help reduce the chances of a reoccurrence.

Both organizations will also provide public webinars on the signs and symptoms of dementia, and how to help prevent those with the condition from losing their way.