Okanagan weather: Scorching heat in weekend forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 2:23 pm
A big blast of hot air arrives in the Okanagan this weekend with an upper level ridge of high pressure. View image in full screen
A big blast of hot air arrives in the Okanagan this weekend with an upper-level ridge of high pressure. SkyTracker Weather
Scorching weather is once again in the Okanagan forecast, as temperatures should reach the 30s on Thursday afternoon, along with some clouds bubbling up.

For Friday, sunshine will finish the second week of July, with afternoon highs in the low 30s as wildfire smoke also slides back in.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 12

The smoke should start to filter out during the weekend, with mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday.

Daytime highs this weekend will be hot; residents should expect temperatures to reach the mid-30s on both days.

A build-up of clouds is possible on Monday, with a slight risk of showers and storms potentially lingering into Tuesday, as afternoon highs drop into the 20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

