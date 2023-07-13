Okanagan weather: Scorching heat in weekend forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Scorching weather is once again in the Okanagan forecast, as temperatures should reach the 30s on Thursday afternoon, along with some clouds bubbling up.

For Friday, sunshine will finish the second week of July, with afternoon highs in the low 30s as wildfire smoke also slides back in.

3:37 Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 12

The smoke should start to filter out during the weekend, with mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday.

Daytime highs this weekend will be hot; residents should expect temperatures to reach the mid-30s on both days.

A build-up of clouds is possible on Monday, with a slight risk of showers and storms potentially lingering into Tuesday, as afternoon highs drop into the 20s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

