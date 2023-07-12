Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Premiers set to wrap up Winnipeg conference: health care, housing among key topics

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 1:50 pm
Click to play video: ''
Closing news conference is held at the 2023 Summer Meeting of Canada's premiers
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s premiers are set to wrap up their three-day meeting in Winnipeg discussing health care, housing and bail reform on Wednesday around 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, the premiers said they are going to find ways to work together to address health care problems felt across the country.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, the chair of the Council of the Federation, said the premiers are to meet later this year to figure out how they could share resources.

She said discussions are to touch on recruitment, retention, and training, as each province continues to experience staffing shortages.

The premiers have been meeting in Winnipeg to advance issues that matter to each province.

Trending Now

On Monday, they kicked off the annual three-day conference by meeting with Indigenous leaders on issues including housing, child welfare and reconciliation.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will be live streaming the final meeting on Wednesday and be wrapping up the important discussions.

— with files from the Canadian Press

More on Politics
ManitobawinnipegpoliticsPremiers MeetingKey Issueskey topicsprovincial discussionswrapping up
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices