Premiers set to wrap up Winnipeg conference: health care, housing among key topics

Canada’s premiers are set to wrap up their three-day meeting in Winnipeg discussing health care, housing and bail reform on Wednesday around 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, the premiers said they are going to find ways to work together to address health care problems felt across the country.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, the chair of the Council of the Federation, said the premiers are to meet later this year to figure out how they could share resources.

She said discussions are to touch on recruitment, retention, and training, as each province continues to experience staffing shortages.

The premiers have been meeting in Winnipeg to advance issues that matter to each province.

On Monday, they kicked off the annual three-day conference by meeting with Indigenous leaders on issues including housing, child welfare and reconciliation.

— with files from the Canadian Press