Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2023 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Rising cost-of-living front and centre as Doug Ford meets Canada’s premiers'
Rising cost-of-living front and centre as Doug Ford meets Canada’s premiers
WATCH ABOVE: Rising cost-of-living front and centre as Doug Ford meets Canada's premiers
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 150 points in late-morning trading as gains in the base metal stocks helped lead the way higher and U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 161.31 points at 20,039.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 265.93 points at 34,527.35. The S&P 500 index was up 44.01 points at 4,483.27, while the Nasdaq composite was up 171.41 points at 13,932.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.96 cents US compared with 75.41 cents US on Tuesday.

Trending Now

The August crude contract was up 87 cents at US$75.70 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.65 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$23.00 at US$1,960.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nine cents at US$3.86 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
TorontoEconomyTSXstock marketToronto Stock ExchangeS&P/TSX composite indexS&P/TSX compositeS&P/TSX
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices