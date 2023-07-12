Menu

Canada

Concerns mount over suspension of Montreal-New York City train route

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2023 11:47 am
An Amtrak train leaves Burlington, Vt., for New York City on Friday, July 29, 2022. Montreal's tourism industry is lamenting the suspension of the only daily train between that city and New York City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lisa Rathke.
Montreal tourism operators are lamenting the suspension of the only daily train between their city and New York City.

Amtrak announced late last month it would halt service on the Canadian National Railway Co. line due to speed restrictions prompted by summer heat, which can cause kinks in the steel tracks.

The American railway giant has said inconsistent application of CN’s heat order policy means customers could be stranded or experience delays upwards of three hours.

CN has pointed the finger right back, saying Amtrak has failed to pay for maintenance that would have allowed upgrades to the line, which could then withstand the soaring summer temperatures.

Tourisme Montréal spokeswoman Aurélie de Blois calls the suspension very disappointing and a major constraint for travellers, noting that no other passenger train plies the route daily.

Amtrak relaunched the Montreal-Manhattan route in April after a three-year shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

