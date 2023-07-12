Total burn bans end in central Ontario after restricted fire zone lifted

Send this page to someone via email

Recreational burning is once again permitted in parts of central Ontario after the province lifted its restricted fire zone on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m. the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry lifted the restricted fire zone (RFZ) — an order under the Forest Fires Prevention Act — that prohibits open fires in specific areas.

For parts of central Ontario, the RFZ had been in effect since early June as wildfires continued across much of northern Ontario and dry, hot weather persisted, creating frequent poor air quality conditions across the province and into the northeastern United States.

In the Municipality of Trent Lakes, north of Peterborough, the municipality was under the RZF and also had its own burn ban in effect since June 9. After the ministry lifted its RZF, the municipality followed suit by lifting its own burn ban as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The municipality notes there is still no daytime burning permitted between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. until Oct. 31. All open air fires must have burn permit.

“The current fire index is high. Please continue to use caution when burning,” the municipality stated.

All burn permits will be reinstated and anyone requiring a burn permit can apply for one on the municipality’s website.

City of Kawartha Lakes

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Kawartha Lakes Fire Department lifted the total burn ban that had been in effect since June 9 in support of the ministry and to help reduce the strain on forest firefighting resources.

The burn hazard index rating is at high, but open-air fires are permitted. Residents are advised to use “extreme caution.”

Open-air burning includes small confined fires (such as campfires) and large confined fires such as in burn barrels, air curtain incinerators and outdoor recreational fireplaces including fire pits, fire bowls, fire rings and chimineas. Prescribed, construction site and demolition site fires are also permitted.

“The Kawartha Lakes Fire Department would like to thank the public for their continued patience and for doing their part to help prevent forest fires and keep our communities safe,” said Fire Chief Terry Jones.

For the most up-to-date burn hazard index information residents are encouraged to visit the municipality’s Burn Bans, Permits and By-Laws webpage or to call the automated messaging service at 1-888-882-2225 ext. 8.

Roadside burn hazard index signs will be updated throughout the remainder of the week and into next week, the municipality noted.

Haliburton County

Haliburton County also had its own burn ban in effect since June 1 that had included the Township of Algonquin Highlands, the Municipality of Dysart et al, the Municipality of Highlands East and the Township of Minden Hills.

As of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, county fire chiefs jointly lifted the county-wide burn ban.