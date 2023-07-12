Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Housing workshop presents ideas to build homes faster in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 12, 2023 9:49 am
Guelph City Hall. View image in full screen
Guelph City Hall. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Staff presented new ideas on affordable housing at the city of Guelph’s special workshop on Tuesday.

Staff members demonstrated how the city financially supports community partners, invests in infrastructure and makes more land available to support housing.

Among the presentation’s highlights are providing $5.5 million every year in development reduction fees to contribute to new housing supply.

In a news release, chief administrative officer Scott Stewart said the workshop provided the city with an opportunity to get into details of what they’re doing to get shovels in the ground.

“We’re here, we’re putting in the work, we’re spending thousands of hours and millions of dollars to make it happen. But we can’t do it alone,” Stewart said.

The city said community partners and other non-profit service providers, such as Wellington County, are also financially supported in order to manage and deliver critical housing services.

Story continues below advertisement

That would include $17 million in annual base funding for the city’s share of the provincially legislated social housing services provided by the county, the city’s designated service manager.

Trending Now

Other ideas include investing billions in infrastructure that supports growth, drafting policies that enable more housing, and reviewing city-owned property to see what might be sold so more housing can be accommodated.

Stewart added this is a collective problem, not just the city’s problem, and help is needed from other levels of government, community partners and developers to solve it.

The city said it’ll continue to collaborate with community partners and developers to get more housing supply, plus advocate to other levels of government for more funding for critical infrastructure to support the growing population and housing needs.

More on Money
Guelph NewsAffordable HousingWellington CountyCity of Guelphhousing guelphGuelph workshopHousing workhop
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices