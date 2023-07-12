Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Canada Life Centre goes cashless for food and beverage sales at arena

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 9:37 am
Only 10 per cent of people attending concerts and Jets, Moose and Sea Bears games at Winnipeg's downtown arena were using cash. The arena has switched to cashless transactions only. View image in full screen
Only 10 per cent of people attending concerts and Jets, Moose and Sea Bears games at Winnipeg's downtown arena were using cash. The arena has switched to cashless transactions only. Christian Aumell/CJOB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

If you’re planning on attending a concert or seeing a live Jets, Moose or Sea Bears game at Winnipeg’s downtown arena, you won’t need to bring cash.

Canada Life Centre announced Tuesday that it has gone cashless in an effort to increase the speed of service for food and beverages.

True North Sports and Entertainment’s Kevin Donnelly told 680 CJOB the change, which puts the Canada Life Centre in line with many other arenas across North America, was a long time coming, as the vast majority of arena patrons were using cards anyway.

Donnelly said around 90 per cent of customers were already eschewing cash for debit or credit cards.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who don’t have access to a card option — or just forgot about the shift — can still make purchases at the arena, he said.

“You can buy a Visa gift card at our customer service, so if you show up with cash, we’ll sell you a Visa gift card, you can use it at our outlets … and then you can use it elsewhere when you’re done our event.

Trending Now

“The industry is going cashless,” he said.

“Many, many more arenas and stadiums around the planet are already cashless, so we’re actually behind the trend a little bit.”

Click to play video: 'True North hopes to speed up arena lines, get fans educated on new bag policy'
True North hopes to speed up arena lines, get fans educated on new bag policy

 

More on Lifestyle
Winnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsManitoba MooseTrue North Sports and EntertainmentCanada Life CentreKevin DonnellyWinnipeg concertsWinnipeg ArenaWinnipeg Sea Bearscashfree
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices