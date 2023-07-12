Canada Life Centre goes cashless for food and beverage sales at arena

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re planning on attending a concert or seeing a live Jets, Moose or Sea Bears game at Winnipeg’s downtown arena, you won’t need to bring cash.

Canada Life Centre announced Tuesday that it has gone cashless in an effort to increase the speed of service for food and beverages.

True North Sports and Entertainment’s Kevin Donnelly told 680 CJOB the change, which puts the Canada Life Centre in line with many other arenas across North America, was a long time coming, as the vast majority of arena patrons were using cards anyway.

Donnelly said around 90 per cent of customers were already eschewing cash for debit or credit cards.

Canada Life Centre is now cashless! Please note that to reduce touchpoints and expedite payment, all food and beverage transactions are cashless. Guests are also encouraged to use contactless payment for event merchandise. pic.twitter.com/15WUKzlRGe — Canada Life Centre (@CanadaLifeCtr) July 11, 2023

Those who don’t have access to a card option — or just forgot about the shift — can still make purchases at the arena, he said.

“You can buy a Visa gift card at our customer service, so if you show up with cash, we’ll sell you a Visa gift card, you can use it at our outlets … and then you can use it elsewhere when you’re done our event.

“The industry is going cashless,” he said.

“Many, many more arenas and stadiums around the planet are already cashless, so we’re actually behind the trend a little bit.”