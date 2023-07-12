Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by pickup truck in south Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a pickup truck in south Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that just before 2 p.m., a red Dodge Ram pickup truck was heading northbound on Thirtieth Street to make a left-hand turn on Horner Avenue to go west.

A 69-year-old woman was crossing the street on Horner Avenue in the crosswalk when police said the pickup truck turned left and struck her.

Police said she was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene following the collision, police said.

Investigators said they are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who have security or dashcam footage of the area or incident to contact them.