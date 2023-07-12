Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by pickup truck in south Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 9:30 am
Police on scene after a pedestrian was hit by a red pickup truck in south Etobicoke on July 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on scene after a pedestrian was hit by a red pickup truck in south Etobicoke on July 11, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a pickup truck in south Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that just before 2 p.m., a red Dodge Ram pickup truck was heading northbound on Thirtieth Street to make a left-hand turn on Horner Avenue to go west.

A 69-year-old woman was crossing the street on Horner Avenue in the crosswalk when police said the pickup truck turned left and struck her.

Police said she was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Trending Now

The driver remained at the scene following the collision, police said.

Investigators said they are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who have security or dashcam footage of the area or incident to contact them.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
Toronto PoliceEtobicokePedestrian CollisionPedestrian CrashSouth EtobicokeHorner AvenueThirtieth Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices