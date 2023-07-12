Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau speaks with Zelenskyy as Ukraine pushes for NATO membership

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2023 7:16 am
Click to play video: 'NATO offers Ukraine path to membership – with a catch'
NATO offers Ukraine path to membership – with a catch
WATCH: NATO offers Ukraine path to membership - with a catch
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with Volodomyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit Wednesday morning, a day after the Ukrainian president blasted the alliance for failing to extend a clear invite to his country.

The leaders exchanged pleasantries, with Zelenskyy thanking Canada for all of its support during the war and Trudeau pledging that will continue for as long as it’s needed.

It was a different tone than Zelenskyy took Tuesday, when he said it was absurd that NATO leaders did not set out a timeline for Ukraine to become a member.

The leaders say in a statement that Ukraine has some conditions to meet, including democratic reform and stamping out corruption.

Trending Now

But above all, NATO says, the war with Russia must end first.

Today also marks the first meeting of the new NATO-Ukraine Council, which will aim to deepen ties as Ukraine works toward meeting the alliance’s requirements.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Justin TrudeauRussiaUkraineNATONATO SummitLatviaUkraine NATO membershipNATO leaders' summitNATO Summit 2023Volodomyr ZelenskyyTrudeau ZelenskyyNATO-Ukraine CouncilTrudeau zelenskyy meeting
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices