Tent encampment at Regina City Hall continues to grow

Nearly a month after the first tent went up in front of Regina city hall, more tents have appeared. What started as a movement to draw attention to the issue of homelessness has grown into an encampment, highlighting the need for support and housing.

A camp resident says the first week at camp was a breeze until cooler and wet weather conditions hit.

“It was nice … and then there’s a rainstorm. Then I woke up the next morning and there’s like makeshift tents all over the place,” said Pynk Mitton. “We don’t have the necessity to properly tie everything down with shoelaces or whatever we could find.”

Mitton said people have set up at the encampment for safety and shelter.

“This was mainly meant for the women to feel safer within the community,” said Mitton. “Some of us struggle with addiction. So, one of the major addictions is fentanyl.“

Mitton said the tent encampment is a safe area for residents to engage in their addiction but it’s also a place where people can strive for sobriety. Other resources come into the tent encampment to do wellness checks on the residents.

Camp residents had hoped to meet with the mayor and city council, but Mitton claims a group of them were escorted out during a city hall meeting where the public was welcomed to attend.

“Mayor has not responded … she does not care,” said Mitton. “I was floored.”

Mitton said camp residents are not asking for new houses to be built but to turn existing properties that are boarded up into shelters for the homeless.

“We don’t need new houses being built. That’s just more money out of the pocket of taxpayers,” Mitton said. “Open it up and do affordable housing, bring back rental supplement for everybody, not just people that aren’t on assistance.”

The residents of the encampment receive daily breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks in between. Wellness checks are provided every hour or so. Mitton said Narcan has been used several times and there have been zero fatalities.

“I’m not homeless. I’m just houseless because my home is wherever my heart is,” said Mitton.

In an emailed statement, the City of Regina said they continue to monitor the encampment on the City Hall Courtyard and their priority is the health and safety of all residents.

“The City of Regina continues to collaborate with provincial government agencies and community-based organizations to connect residents experiencing houselessness in our community with services and supports they need,” the City said.

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Street Project Team attends the encampment regularly to provide a needle exchange program. The Ministry of Social Services is on-site twice each week, the Regina Downtown Community Support Program engages with camp residents daily, and Saskatchewan Health Authority/RFPS Overdose Outreach Team responds as needed.”

According to the City’s statement, there are 72 tents in the Courtyard, and the Regina Fire and Protective Services conduct regular wellness checks of camp residents. To date, RFPS has recorded nine overdoses in the camp.

There are also public washrooms available in City Hall during business hours and a 24-hour temporary washroom was set up. Garbage removal occurs at the tent encampment frequently.