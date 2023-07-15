Electric unicycle users say Quebec pilot project legalizing them technically excludes them

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s bike lanes will soon get a little more crowded.

The province is launching a pilot project that will allow electric motorized vehicles such as e-scooters to roll on public lanes as of July 20th.

While electric unicycles are included in the framework, users say the fine print is actually keeping them off the roads.

Eric Plamondon is one of them.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Plamondon says.

The pilot project will only allow electric unicycles with motors of less than 500 watts to roll.

Plamondon argues they’re not even made with that wattage anymore, saying they’re not as safe as those with stronger motors because they lead to wipeouts more often.

He believes Quebec should revise the rules.

“They have good intentions but they just don’t know the details, they don’t know the nature of the machine,” Plamondon says.

Plamondon would also like to see the speed limit increase from 25 to 50 km/h, to match what bikes are allowed.

But some bike advocates disagree, saying both devices can’t be compared.

“E-bikes are a bit bigger, they’re wider, they have more stability — you cannot sneak up on somebody as easily as with those devices. So it’s more an issue of other people’s safety,” says Louis Lalonde, a spokesperson for Velo Quebec.

While Transports Quebec officials believe they’ve set an appropriate and safe speed limit, they say rules could change.

“If some organizations like municipalities or police organizations or any other organizations are telling us that we should change things, we’re going to be listening and see if it applies,” says Nicolas Vigneault, a spokesperson for Transports Quebec.

The pilot project only applies to cycling lanes that are part of public roads. Those that are managed by municipalities will be regulated by city officials.

The City of Montreal says the pilot project’s impact in Montreal is being evaluated.

“One thing is certain, we are in favour of making more room for mobility options and scooters are, in fact, already used on our paths and roads,” read a statement from city councillor Sophie Mauzerolle, who is in charge of transportation and mobility on Montreal’s executive committee.

“We expect that this gesture will allow cities to better regulate their use and ensure harmonious and safe coexistence on our roads.”

The pilot project will last three years, at which point Transports Quebec will evaluate its results and could come up with adjustments to the province’s Highway Safety Code.