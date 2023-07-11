Severe Toronto thunderstorms could bring ‘ping pong ball sized hail’

See more sharing options

Toronto is preparing for a potential thunderstorm on Tuesday evening that may bring high winds, heavy rain and hail to the city.

A severe thunderstorm watch issued for the city after 5 p.m. on Tuesday said scattered thunderstorms were expected to move into the region during the afternoon and evening.

The watch, from Environment Canada, said wind gusts could reach 90 km/h, with rain and nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail.

“The main hazards with any storms will be wind gusts to 90 km/h and up to ping pong ball sized hail,” the watch read.

It also warned that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, tear down trees and create flash floods.

The thunderstorm watch, coming ahead of a cold front, was also issued for large parts of the rest of the province.