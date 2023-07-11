Collision along Coquihalla on Monday still being investigated: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A multi-vehicle collision along the Coquihalla Highway on Monday afternoon, which led to a temporary closure, is still being analyzed.

The crash happened south of the Great Bear snowshed around 2 p.m. and involved three passenger vehicles and a commercial semi-truck.

Noting there was heavy traffic and construction in the area, B.C. Highway Patrol says a southbound commercial semi-truck pulling a loaded trailer collided with the three passenger vehicles.

“One occupant was transported to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries, while another sustained only minor injury,” said police. “The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.”

The highway was shut down in both directions while police investigated, leading to lengthy delays and detours. It has since been reopened.

View image in full screen A webcam photo showing a lineup along the Coquihalla on Monday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash temporarily closed the highway down in both directions. DriveBC

“Potential charges under the Criminal Code and/or B.C. Motor Vehicle Act have not been ruled out,” police said.

Crews from Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, fire and rescue plus B.C. Emergency Health Services were also on scene.

Anyone who witnesses this collision, or has dashcam video, is asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.