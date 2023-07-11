Menu

Collision along Coquihalla on Monday still being investigated: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 4:21 pm
A multi-vehicle collision along the Coquihalla Highway on Monday afternoon, which led to a temporary closure, is still being analyzed.

The crash happened south of the Great Bear snowshed around 2 p.m. and involved three passenger vehicles and a commercial semi-truck.

Noting there was heavy traffic and construction in the area, B.C. Highway Patrol says a southbound commercial semi-truck pulling a loaded trailer collided with the three passenger vehicles.

“One occupant was transported to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries, while another sustained only minor injury,” said police. “The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.”

The highway was shut down in both directions while police investigated, leading to lengthy delays and detours. It has since been reopened.

“Potential charges under the Criminal Code and/or B.C. Motor Vehicle Act have not been ruled out,” police said.

Crews from Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, fire and rescue plus B.C. Emergency Health Services were also on scene.

Anyone who witnesses this collision, or has dashcam video, is asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.

CoquihallaCoquihalla Highwaymulti-vehicle collisionBC Highway PatrolCoquihalla highway closureCoquihalla closureBCHPCoquihalla accident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

