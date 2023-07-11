Menu

Crime

Home intentionally set on fire, suspects wanted: Strathcona County RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 2:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Sherwood Park hit by 5 arsons in 3 days'
Sherwood Park hit by 5 arsons in 3 days
Five fires were started in Sherwood Park over the weekend — most of them dumpster or garbage fires on the south side of the community — and Strathcona RCMP suspect arson. Lisa MacGregor reports – Jun 13, 2023
Strathcona County RCMP responded to a house fire in late June and after an investigation, officers determined it was intentionally set.

On June 28, at around 9:15 a.m., RCMP were called to a house fire at a rural property.

There was one person on the property who was able to escape and wasn’t hurt.

Investigators from both RCMP and the fire department conducted an investigation and found that the fire was set intentionally. A criminal investigation began.

That investigation led to a warrant being put out for the arrest of 45-year-old Robert Martin.

Martin is facing charges of arson with disregard for human life and disobeying a court order.

A wanted poster of 45-year-old Robert Martin. View image in full screen
A wanted poster of 45-year-old Robert Martin. COURTESY: Strathcona County RCMP

The RCMP believes Martin fled the scene with an unknown male suspect in a newer version of a white Ford F150.

A white Ford F150. View image in full screen
A white Ford F150.

RCMP suspect Martin is around Red Deer, Alta., or Kelowna, B.C.

Martin is about six feet tall, 250 pounds, and described as heavy set with brown eyes and hair.

The unknown man is described as over six feet tall and slender.

Anyone with information on Martin or the other man’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP at 780-467-7741 or to leave the information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers.

