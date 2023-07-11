Menu

Canada

Climate specifics lacking in Alberta environment minister’s mandate letter, critics say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2023 2:07 pm
Premier Smith doesn’t believe Alberta is being properly represented by federal environment minister
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is sending a delegation to the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference because federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is not the advocate needed for Alberta – Oct 24, 2022
Critics say direction from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to her new environment minister lacks specifics on climate change and does more to protect industry interests than ecosystems.

Smith’s mandate letter to Rebecca Schulz gives her 13 priorities, from developing regulations to release oilsands tailings into the environment to implementing a climate plan.

It also includes instructions to open up water licensing, streamline industrial reclamation and oppose federal environmental regulation.

New Democrat environment critic Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse says the letter does nothing to further the vague climate change strategy the government released last April.

Simon Dyer of the clean energy think tank the Pembina Institute says the letter fails to set any near-term climate goals.

Tara Russell of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society says the letter makes no mention of increasing protected areas or conserving at-risk species.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

