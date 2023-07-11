Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman, 19, killed in Manitoba highway rollover near New Bothwell

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 2:05 pm
RCMP St- Pierre-Jolys detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP St- Pierre-Jolys detachment. RCMP / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 19-year-old woman from Lorette is dead after a highway rollover near New Bothwell, Man., police say.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the scene on Highway 206 at 4:45 a.m. Monday, when a passerby spotted a vehicle in the ditch.

The 19-year-old passenger and the driver, an 18-year-old man from Niverville, were taken to hospital with what police called “severe injuries,” where the woman later died.

RCMP from the St. Pierre-Jolys detachment continue to investigate, with the help of the criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Click to play video: 'Girl dies following UTV rollover in Manitoba, RCMP continue to investigate'
Girl dies following UTV rollover in Manitoba, RCMP continue to investigate
RCMPFatal CrashManitoba RCMPRolloverHighway crashFatal Rolloverst-pierre-jolys rcmpHighway 206
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices