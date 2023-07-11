Woman, 19, killed in Manitoba highway rollover near New Bothwell

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old woman from Lorette is dead after a highway rollover near New Bothwell, Man., police say.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the scene on Highway 206 at 4:45 a.m. Monday, when a passerby spotted a vehicle in the ditch.

The 19-year-old passenger and the driver, an 18-year-old man from Niverville, were taken to hospital with what police called “severe injuries,” where the woman later died.

RCMP from the St. Pierre-Jolys detachment continue to investigate, with the help of the criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist.