Crime

Norway House RCMP search for missing 29-year-old man

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 1:49 pm
Alfred Anderson, 29, was reported missing from Kinosao Sipi First Nation on June 30. Norway House RCMP say he may have been in the Swan River area around July 4. View image in full screen
Alfred Anderson, 29, was reported missing from Kinosao Sipi First Nation on June 30. Norway House RCMP say he may have been in the Swan River area around July 4. Courtesy Norway House RCMP
Norway House, Man., RCMP are looking for a man who went missing from Kinosao Sipi First Nation.

Alfred Anderson, 29, was last seen around noon on June 30. Officers said he may been in the Swan River area around July 4, but has not been heard from since.

Anderson is described as five feet 11 inches tall and weighing 203 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is said to drive a white 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. The vehicle’s licence plate, KVX  399, is from Manitoba.

Alfred Anderson, 29, was reported missing from Kinosao Sipi First Nation on June 20. Norway House RCMP say he was driving a white 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. View image in full screen
Alfred Anderson, 29, was reported missing from Kinosao Sipi First Nation on June 20. Norway House RCMP say he was driving a white 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. Courtesy Norway House RCMP

Police said they and Anderson’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-4955 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or provide a secure tip online.

