Sports

Alex Newhook inks four-year contract extension with Montreal Canadiens

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2023 10:31 am
The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Alex Newhook to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal carries an annual average value of $2.9 million.

Newhook was acquired June 27 from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for 31st and 37th picks in the 2023 NHL draft and defenceman Gianni Fairbrother.

The 22-year-old centre from St. John’s, N.L., tallied 16 goals and 14 assists in 82 games with the Avalanche last season.

Newhook was Colorado’s first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2019 draft.

He tallied 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in 159 games for the Avalanche.

Sponsored content