Flood risk prompts Quebec town to declare state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rain and rising river waters kept some communities in Quebec on high alert Tuesday, as parts of the province remained under a rainfall warning.

The City of Sherbrooke in the Eastern Townships said the Saint-François River had swelled to the point that it reached 20 feet deep. Preventive evacuations were carried out for about 144 homes, a campground and a garage near the river.

Public security officials continued to closely monitor the situation and also closed several streets at risk of flooding.

“Although the flow has decreased considerably in recent hours, the level of the river continues to evolve and has just reached the level of 20 feet,” the city said on its website.

Cookshire-Eaton, just east of Sherbrooke, also announced it was evacuating several streets near the Eaton River, which spilled its banks overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

Ste-Brigitte-de-Laval, near Quebec City, declared a state of emergency after 220 homes were evacuated amid fears that rising water levels on will lead to flooding. Meanwhile, officials also announced the evacuation of about 20 homes in the des Trois-Saults Street sector in Quebec City due to a surging Montmorency River.

View image in full screen Trois-Saults Street in the Beauport area of Quebec City has been evacuated. Franca Mignacca/Global News

Environment Canada’s rainfall warning remained in effect for several areas, including Saguenay, La Tuque and Les Escoumins. Some of those areas can expect up to another 50 millimetres of precipitation by the end of the day.

Quebec Premier François Legault said in a message on social media late Monday that the government is closely monitoring the situation in several regions where heavy precipitation is expected.

“I’m asking all Quebecers to be careful,” he said.

— with files from Global News’ Franca Mignacca and The Canadian Press