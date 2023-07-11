Elderly man charged after inappropriate comments spewed at kids outside Kitchener community centre

See more sharing options

A 76-year-old man has been arrested after reports of children being harassed at a Kitchener community centre last week, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that on Friday afternoon, a man driving a dark car was making inappropriate comments toward children near the Chandler Mowat Community Centre in the Laurentian Hills neighbourhood.

Officers investigated and arrested a 76-year-old man from Kitchener. He is facing a charge of criminal harassment.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Aug. 1.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.