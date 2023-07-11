Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Elderly man charged after inappropriate comments spewed at kids outside Kitchener community centre

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 10:32 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 76-year-old man has been arrested after reports of children being harassed at a Kitchener community centre last week, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that on Friday afternoon, a man driving a dark car was making inappropriate comments toward children near the Chandler Mowat Community Centre in the Laurentian Hills neighbourhood.

Officers investigated and arrested a 76-year-old man from Kitchener. He is facing a charge of criminal harassment.

Trending Now

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Aug. 1.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeChandler Mowat Community CentreKitchener elderly man arrested
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content