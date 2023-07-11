Menu

Traffic

6-year-old sent to hospital after ‘racing vehicles’ allegedly cause crash on highway: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 9:38 am
Brant County OPP continue to investigate a collision on Highway 403 from Sunday July 9, 2023 that sent a child to hospital. View image in full screen
Brant County OPP continue to investigate a collision on Highway 403 from Sunday July 9, 2023 that sent a child to hospital. Global News
OPP are seeking help from the public after “racing vehicles” allegedly caused a crash in Brant County on Sunday afternoon and put a six-year-old child in hospital.

A police spokesperson says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on a stretch of Highway 403 near Sunnyridge Road and forced two vehicles to leave the roadway and roll over.

“The six-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Const. Conrad Vitalis said.

“Witnesses indicated a black racing-style motorcycle and a white Honda sport-style sedan were driving aggressively in the westbound lanes of Highway 403 and directly involved in the collision.”

Vitalis said the drivers and their vehicles that were racing left the crash scene.

The child was in one of the vehicles that was forced off the road.

Brant County OPP say they’re looking for dash cam video or witnesses who may have been around at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can reach out to the OPP.

