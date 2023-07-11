6-year-old sent to hospital after ‘racing vehicles’ allegedly cause crash on highway: OPP

See more sharing options

OPP are seeking help from the public after “racing vehicles” allegedly caused a crash in Brant County on Sunday afternoon and put a six-year-old child in hospital.

A police spokesperson says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on a stretch of Highway 403 near Sunnyridge Road and forced two vehicles to leave the roadway and roll over.

“The six-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Const. Conrad Vitalis said.

#BrantOPP investigating a collision from Sunday afternoon on #Hwy403 WB @BrantCommunity involving a black sportbike and white Honda sedan driving aggressively.

A 6 y/o child was injured and taken to hospital.

If you witnessed this crash or have a dashcam, call 1-888-310-1122. ^cv pic.twitter.com/4Rsyng771I — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 11, 2023

“Witnesses indicated a black racing-style motorcycle and a white Honda sport-style sedan were driving aggressively in the westbound lanes of Highway 403 and directly involved in the collision.”

Vitalis said the drivers and their vehicles that were racing left the crash scene.

The child was in one of the vehicles that was forced off the road.

Brant County OPP say they’re looking for dash cam video or witnesses who may have been around at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can reach out to the OPP.