A section of Water Street in the north end of Peterborough was closed early Tuesday following a single vehicle crash into a light pole.

Around 1:20 a.m., emergency crews said a vehicle had struck a concrete light pole between Marina Boulevard and Carnegie Avenue.

The pole was across the roadway, blocking access for motorists.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Peterborough police are investigating the cause of the crash.

More to come.