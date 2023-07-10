Environment Canada lifts heat warning for Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A heat warning has been lifted for Calgary on Monday evening as conditions no longer meet the criteria.

Environment Canada first issued the heat warning for Calgary and Rocky View County on Saturday, saying daytime highs during the weekend were expected to reach 30 C with overnight temperatures of 14 C.

At the time, temperatures were forecast to cool down on Monday.

While the warning for Rocky View County was lifted early Monday morning, the warning for Calgary persisted.

Environment Canada then lifted the heat warning at around 8 p.m.