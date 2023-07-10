Menu

Environment Canada lifts heat warning for Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 10:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada heatwave: Nearly a third of Canadians don’t have air conditioning, data shows'
Canada heatwave: Nearly a third of Canadians don’t have air conditioning, data shows
WATCH: Canada has seen a swath of heat warnings in the past week, warnings of elevated risks for heat-related illnesses, and lowered air quality. But data shows many Canadians don’t have air conditioning, with only 64 per cent of Canadian households having access to some kind of air conditioning in 2021, the most recent year for which figures are available. Nathaniel Dove has the details.
A heat warning has been lifted for Calgary on Monday evening as conditions no longer meet the criteria.

Environment Canada first issued the heat warning for Calgary and Rocky View County on Saturday, saying daytime highs during the weekend were expected to reach 30 C with overnight temperatures of 14 C.

At the time, temperatures were forecast to cool down on Monday.

While the warning for Rocky View County was lifted early Monday morning, the warning for Calgary persisted.

Environment Canada then lifted the heat warning at around 8 p.m.

Click to play video: '‘Throwing away a lifetime’: Drought conditions prompt agricultural disasters across Alberta'
‘Throwing away a lifetime’: Drought conditions prompt agricultural disasters across Alberta
