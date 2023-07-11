Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Staff at lodge for LNG workers approve strike, potentially disrupting Kitimat project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2023 12:16 pm
A module that arrived by ship is seen at the dock at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. View image in full screen
A module that arrived by ship is seen at the dock at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Employees at a lodge housing workers for LNG Canada’s gas facility in Kitimat, B.C., have authorized strike action, potentially disrupting construction of the massive project.

The unions representing workers at the Cedar Valley Lodge in Kitimat on the central B.C. coast say members were 97 per cent in favour of strike action, in a July 7 vote.

One of the unions, Unite Here Local 40, says Cedar Valley usually accommodates up to 5,000 camp workers for LNG Canada and is “the only accommodation facility in Kitimat large enough” to house so many people.

The 450 lodge workers who voted for strike action are employed by Sodexo, which offers hospitality, food and maintenance services at the lodge.

Click to play video: 'Saint John LNG gets extension to export to Europe'
Saint John LNG gets extension to export to Europe

Unite Here says mediation with the employer began Monday at the BC Labour Board.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The union says lodge employees are “the lowest compensated workers at the LNG Canada construction site” and did not receive a 12.5-per-cent wage increase that some others working on the project received in 2022.

The statement says a strike, if it were to happen, would “cause significant disruption” to work on the $40-billion liquefied natural gas export facility project.

LNG Canada says in a statement it’s not part of the negotiations between the unions and Sodexo, but it is “hopeful” the two sides will reach a “mutually satisfactory solution.”

 

More on Money
LNGKitimatLNG CanadaKitimat LNGUNITE HERECedar LNGKitimat LNG strikeKitimat newsLNG strike
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content