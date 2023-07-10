Blue Jays’ Springer back from paternity list

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated outfielder George Springer from the paternity list, the team announced Monday.

Springer had missed Toronto’s last two games against the Detroit Tigers after being placed on the list Saturday.

The Blue Jays fell 2-0 on Saturday but closed out the three-game series with their second win on Sunday, 4-3.

With the all-star break currently in full swing, Toronto is back in action on Friday when it hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game set.

The Blue Jays also reinstated right-hander Jay Jackson from the paternity list.

In addition, Toronto optioned right-hander Bowden Francis and infielder Ernie Clement to triple-A Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.