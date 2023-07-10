Work continues to finish Montreal West train station

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a race against the clock as workers try to finish the job on a new access point for the Montreal West train station.

Crews are building a pedestrian access where train riders can get to all three platforms from a new entrance on Sherbrooke Street, about halfway between Elmhurst and Westminster avenues.

Reaching the platforms from the street level crossings will close to the public.

“All the construction project we have taken here is for safety measures and access,” Eric Edström, spokesperson for exo commuter trains, told Global News.

A new universal access ramp to the station is also being built south of the tracks to help people with reduced mobility.

The goal is to have the entire project ready by the end of August as the return to school begins.

“There’s a lot of schools nearby and we want it to be as safe and as accessible as possible,” Edström said.

More than 1,ooo people a day use the station during the week with up to 100 trains passing through on one of the station’s three lines.

Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella is pleased with the progress.

“They’re going to get people away from the level crossing, between the barrier and funnel them onto proper sidewalks,” Masella said.

The entire project is expected to cost $29.5 million. Edström says for now it’s on time and on budget.