Crime

Seriously injured victim prompts Vernon assault investigation

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 9:51 am
Mounties in Vernon are investigating what they’ve called a “serious assault” that took place at a Vernon, B.C., park Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., an assault in the 2600 block of Highway 6 in Vernon was reported to police.

RCMP officers have not given any information about the victim, including their name or sex, but said it was an adult who sustained serious injuries and they are still in hospital in stable condition.

A portion of Polson Park was closed to the public to allow officers to continue their investigation at the scene.

“The information we have at this point is that this is a targeted incident and there is no known risk to the public,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

Trending Now

Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation is asked to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2023-11741

Vernonvernon rcmpHighway 6Polson ParkOkanagan crimeVernon crimeConst. Chris TerleskiPolson Park assault
