Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged in connection with 2022 hit and run that injured Edmonton police officer

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 5:41 pm
An Edmonton police officer was struck by a motorcycle on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
An Edmonton police officer was struck by a motorcycle on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nearly 10 months after an Edmonton police officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision, two people have been charged in connection with the crash.

At about 7:15 p.m., on Sept. 14, 2022, police officers were enforcing traffic rules in a construction zone in the area of Terwillegar Drive and 37 Avenue when a police officer was hit by a motorcycle.

“The officer was attempting to direct the motorcycle to pull over when he was hit,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release issued Monday.

“The motorcycle then narrowly missed striking a second officer and fled the scene northbound on Terwillegar Drive.”

Paramedics were called to treat the injured officer before taking him to hospital. On Monday, police said the injured officer is still working to recover from his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

In the days after the crash, police said investigators believe speed may have played a role in the crash.

Police said “following an extensive investigation and assistance from several witnesses,” investigators identified the suspected motorcycle driver and arrested him on Friday.

Dominic Di Cesare, 20, has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, flight from a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

A second man, Alejandro Di Cesare, 58, has been charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm and obstructing justice in connection with the incident.

Trending Now

Both men are expected to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2023.

“Failing to remain at the scene of a collision, in particular when someone is injured, is a serious offence and we are pleased we were able to lay charges in this hit and run,” said Sgt. Travis Cruise with the EPS’ major collision investigations section.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about hit-and-run collisions in Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police officer injured, other driver dead after Whitemud hit-and-run'
Edmonton police officer injured, other driver dead after Whitemud hit-and-run
Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeEdmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimeHit and Runhit-and-run collisionHit and Run CrashEPS officer injuredEdmonton collision injures police officerEdmonton crash injures police officer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content