2 men charged in connection with 2022 hit and run that injured Edmonton police officer

Nearly 10 months after an Edmonton police officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision, two people have been charged in connection with the crash.

At about 7:15 p.m., on Sept. 14, 2022, police officers were enforcing traffic rules in a construction zone in the area of Terwillegar Drive and 37 Avenue when a police officer was hit by a motorcycle.

“The officer was attempting to direct the motorcycle to pull over when he was hit,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release issued Monday.

“The motorcycle then narrowly missed striking a second officer and fled the scene northbound on Terwillegar Drive.”

Paramedics were called to treat the injured officer before taking him to hospital. On Monday, police said the injured officer is still working to recover from his injuries.

In the days after the crash, police said investigators believe speed may have played a role in the crash.

Police said “following an extensive investigation and assistance from several witnesses,” investigators identified the suspected motorcycle driver and arrested him on Friday.

Dominic Di Cesare, 20, has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, flight from a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

A second man, Alejandro Di Cesare, 58, has been charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm and obstructing justice in connection with the incident.

Both men are expected to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2023.

“Failing to remain at the scene of a collision, in particular when someone is injured, is a serious offence and we are pleased we were able to lay charges in this hit and run,” said Sgt. Travis Cruise with the EPS’ major collision investigations section.

