Fire

Quebec wildfires contained or under control, says forest fire prevention agency

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2023 1:38 pm
A SOPFEU patch is seen on the leg of an employee near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Quebec's forest fire prevention agency is reporting no out-of-control wildfires for the first time since the end of May. View image in full screen
A SOPFEU patch is seen on the leg of an employee near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Quebec's forest fire prevention agency is reporting no out-of-control wildfires for the first time since the end of May. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
For the first time since the end of May Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency says there are no out-of-control wildfires in the province.

The agency, called SOPFEU, says there are currently 57 blazes in the southern half of the province, including 38 that are under control and 19 that are considered contained.

The agency considers a fire contained when it is no longer growing but could regain strength.

In early June, there were more than 100 out-of-control fires burning in the province.

There are 86 wildfires in the province’s northern half, where fires are only fought if they pose a threat to communities or important infrastructure.

Environment Canada has issued an air-quality alert due to wildfire smoke for regions bordering James Bay and Hudson Bay.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

