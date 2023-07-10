Saskatoon’s Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre upgrades hit rocky waters with high costs

Send this page to someone via email

The Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre shut down at the end of March with a plan to undergo some major facility upgrades, but the City of Saskatoon is facing some cost issues.

The city had said that the project would take up to two years to complete with a price tag between $18 and $24 million, but tenders for the project came in higher than anticipated.

“The project team is reviewing the project scope for efficiencies and is updating the project design. Once the review is complete, the project will be retendered,” said a notice on the city’s website.

The pool remains shut down until the upgrades can be made, with the city noting it is neither possible nor cost-effective to reopen the building.

0:17 Saskatoon’s YWCA pool closes permanently, citing increased costs

“City staff have stretched as much time out of the facility, its key features and equipment, most of which have reached their absolute end-of-service life. This is why a major upgrade is required.”

Story continues below advertisement

Upgrades for the facility originally included:

accessibility and inclusivity improvements

upgrades to the 50-metre pool basin.

change room and washroom renovations

water treatment and building mechanical system upgrades

roof and exterior upgrades including a vapour barrier and wall insulation to increase energy efficiency and air quality

The city said the upgrades would be padded with federal funding, adding that programs and services are being offered at other pools across Saskatoon.

The Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre was built in 1975.

Global News reached out to the city for an interview and received a statement.

“The project’s initial tender process did not result in a contract award; therefore, we are not able to disclose details of unsuccessful bids. However, inflation has generally been pushing the cost of construction upwards and such was reflected in the submissions received on this project coming in over the established budget,” the city said.

“The City is currently in the process of re-scoping the project prior to re-issuing a call for bid submissions this fall. During this time, the facility will remain closed while preliminary work continues to prepare the site for a contractor.”