Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Vehicle fire at Montreal Trudeau airport under investigation by TSB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2023 11:45 am
Transportation Safety Board of Canada signage is pictured outside the agency's offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a service vehicle caught fire under an Air Canada plane at the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a service vehicle caught fire under an Air Canada plane at the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Sunday.

A team of investigators will look at the circumstances surrounding the blaze, which happened close to a Boeing 777 aircraft.

The safety board did not give a cause of the fire.

Air Canada says the fire developed in a water truck that was servicing the plane and that the flames were quickly doused by groundcrew.

The airline says the passengers, who had arrived from Geneva, were quickly taken off the aircraft with the help of crew.

It says no injuries were reported and the plane will be inspected before it returns to service.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

