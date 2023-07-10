Menu

Canada

New federal health funding set to be discussed at premiers meeting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2023 7:01 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian premiers look to address public safety'
Canadian premiers look to address public safety
WATCH: Canadian premiers look to address public safety – Apr 21, 2023
Provincial and territorial premiers are kicking off a three-day meeting in Winnipeg Monday in which the chaos in Canada’s health care systems will be front and centre.

They’re gathering to discuss how to use $46 billion in new health funding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered in February, in exchange for provinces and territories committing to targeted reforms.

All but Quebec have accepted the funding offer, but none have submitted plans on the targets and timelines they’ll use to turn the new funding into fixes for Canada’s ailing but beloved public-health care programs.

Canadian Medical Association president-elect Dr. Kathleen Ross says health care must remain at the top of the premier’s agenda at the three-day meeting.

Trending Now

She says little has changed over the last few months when it comes to understaffed hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms and excessive backlogs.

Story continues below advertisement

The premiers will also tackle economic issues and affordability during their meetings, which take place as Trudeau visits eastern Europe to discuss defence issues.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

