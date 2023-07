Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say four people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Brampton early Monday.

Police said the incident happened at around 2:50 a.m. on Torbram Road north of Sandalwood Parkway East.

Investigators said a vehicle had flipped over during the crash but did not elaborate on the circumstances of the crash.

Paramedics told Global News four adult males were transported to hospital in serious condition.

COLLISION:

– Torbram Road north of Sandalwood Parkway East #Brampton

– A vehicle has flipped over

– 4 males have been taken to a local hospital

-males are conscious and breathing

– N/B and S/B Torbram road are closed

– Please use alternate routes

– C/R at 2:50am

– PR23-0222346 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 10, 2023