Environment Canada issues thunderstorm warning for Rocky View County

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane, Alta., on Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada said thunderstorms have developed over the foothills and a few may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rainfall.

The thunderstorms are forecast to persist into the evening as they slowly move eastward.

Environment Canada is asking residents to be prepared for severe weather, as severe thunderstorms can damage property and may produce tornadoes.