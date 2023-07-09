Menu

Environment Canada issues thunderstorm warning for Rocky View County

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 9, 2023 5:17 pm
Thunderstorm clouds spotted near Gainford along Highway 16 in Alberta the evening of Tuesday, June 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Thunderstorm clouds spotted near Gainford along Highway 16 in Alberta the evening of Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Courtesy: Amanda Fynn
A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane, Alta., on Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada said thunderstorms have developed over the foothills and a few may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rainfall.

The thunderstorms are forecast to persist into the evening as they slowly move eastward.

Environment Canada is asking residents to be prepared for severe weather, as severe thunderstorms can damage property and may produce tornadoes.

‘Throwing away a lifetime’: Drought conditions prompt agricultural disasters across Alberta
