Crime

Toronto police still looking for 3 suspects in Friday’s fatal daylight shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 9, 2023 2:28 pm
Woman in her 40s killed after being struck by bullet on Queen Street in Leslieville.
WATCH: Three shooters opened fire on Toronto’s Queen Street in the Leslieville area, injuring a woman in her 40s with multiple gunshot wounds, who was later pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital. The three suspects remain at large as Global’s Catherine McDonald reports.
Toronto police have released descriptions and images of three men wanted as they investigate the events that led to a stray bullet fatally wounding a woman in Leslieville on Friday.

The incident near Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue began just after midday with a fight between three men, police said.

Two of the three had handguns and fired them at each other, according to investigators.

A woman walking past the incident was reportedly struck by a stray bullet. She was rushed to hospital and later died.

On Saturday, police named her as 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat.

No arrests had been made by 2 p.m. on Sunday. Police said they were looking for all three men involved in the alleged altercation — they are all believed to be 30 years old or younger.

One man is described as 18 to 25 years old and tall with a thin build. Investigators said he wore a grey hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes.

A second man was roughly the same age and an average height. He had a slim build and a ponytail. He wore a black baseball hat, a black North Face hoodie, dark jeans and white shoes at the time of the incident, police said.

A man aged 25 to 30 years old is the final suspect. He is described as tall with a medium build and cornrows. Police said he wore a white t-shirt with a black stripe from sleeve to sleeve, blue jeans and white shoes.

Investigators believe he may have sustained head injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

