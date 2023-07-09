Menu

3 in hospital after Hwy. 400 crash; Aurora, Ont., police investigating

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 9, 2023 10:07 am
Three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 400 late on evening of July 8, 2023.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 400 late on evening of July 8, 2023. OPP / Twitter
Police are investigating a crash on Highway 400 in Aurora, Ont., that involved three people.

Officers from Ontario Provincial Police’s Aurora division responded to the crash around 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway, past King Road.

Three people were taken to hospital after the collision, which also involved three vehicles. In a tweet, police said one person had minor injuries, while the status of the other two people hospitalized was not known.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Aurora OPP.

