Police watchdog investigating death of woman during gun investigation

TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog says a 24-year-old woman has died after falling from a balcony in an apartment where police were responding to a call about a gun.

The Special Investigations Unit says Halton Regional Police were called Friday evening about reports of a gun at an apartment in Burlington, and went to check it out.

The agency says that after police knocked on the apartment door to no response, they received another call about a woman falling from a balcony.

It says officers administered CPR to the woman while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

The SIU says a 29-year-old man who was also in the apartment fell from the balcony as well, and is in critical condition.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2023.