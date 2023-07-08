SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays’ OF George Springer out on paternity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2023 12:26 pm
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have place outfielder George Springer on the paternity list and activated Nathan Lukes from triple-A.

Lukes has appeared in 23 games for Toronto this season with three hits and an RBI in 19 at bats.

The 28-year-old’s batting average with the Buffalo Bisons this season is .338.

Toronto (49-40) rode a four game win streak heading into Saturday’s road game against the Detroit Tigers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

