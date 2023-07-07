Menu

Video link
Headline link
Weather

B.C. weather: Heat warning issued for Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 8:31 pm
A map of B.C.’s Interior showing heat warnings (areas in red) and a severe thunderstorm watch (yellow). The Okanagan has both a heat warning and a thunderstorm watch. View image in full screen
A map of B.C.’s Interior showing heat warnings (areas in red) and a severe thunderstorm watch (yellow). The Okanagan has both a heat warning and a thunderstorm watch. Environment Canada
A heat warning has been issued for the Okanagan.

Environment Canada says the region will see a period of elevated temperatures until Sunday.

The mercury is expected to reach 35 C during the day, with overnight temperatures falling to 18 C.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 6'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 6

“Temperatures are forecast to gradually moderate toward more seasonal values early next week,” said the national weather agency.

The North Thompson, South Thompson and Cariboo regions are also under heat warnings.

Click to play video: '‘Real threat for Canada’: Public urged to take precautions over extreme heat'
‘Real threat for Canada’: Public urged to take precautions over extreme heat
OkanaganEnvironment Canadacentral okanagansouth okanaganNorth OkanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorHeat WarningOkanagan Heat Warning
