B.C. weather: Heat warning issued for Okanagan

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A heat warning has been issued for the Okanagan.

Environment Canada says the region will see a period of elevated temperatures until Sunday.

The mercury is expected to reach 35 C during the day, with overnight temperatures falling to 18 C.

3:24 Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 6

“Temperatures are forecast to gradually moderate toward more seasonal values early next week,” said the national weather agency.

Story continues below advertisement

The North Thompson, South Thompson and Cariboo regions are also under heat warnings.