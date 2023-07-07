Monstrous inflatable obstacle course comes to Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course has come to Saskatoon. Both kids and adults will be able to enjoy the bouncy goodness all weekend in the Sasktel Centre.

“The Monster” is more than 300 metres long and fills the entire floor of the ice rink of the Sasktel Centre. A crew of 15 people worked an entire day to inflate it.

Giant inflatable purple tentacles and long, snaking monsters greet visitors with a hungry bouncy mouth.

Both kids and adults line up to jump inside and bounce around on the many slides, climbing walls, holes and bouncing chickens.

Dawna Balas took her granddaughter and grandson to the course and was brave enough to go through it herself.

“It is such a fun event! There were not a lot of adults on Friday and I was maybe the only grandma in there,” Balas laughed.

Her granddaughter, Bryn, also had a blast.

“At one point, we went through the bouncy chickens and my brother kept jumping on them and he shoved me against the wall. I could not really move for a bit, but it was fun and scary at the same time. I got my brother back later though,” Bryn said.

The venue is capping out the number of visitors to 150 obstacle runners per half an hour to prevent overcrowding.

“As long as you are seven years of age and a metre tall, you can come by and do several runs through the obstacle course. We are open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. all weekend with special 16-plus only hours from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” said Scott Ford, executive director of the Sasktel Centre.

“The Monster” originally came from the U.K. and started its first-ever journey this year in Victoria.

“Everywhere it goes, tickets sell out fast,” Ford said. Sasktel Centre was already planning to have the obstacle course come since 2018, but the pandemic delayed the event. After Saskatoon, the giant bouncy castle will be going to Edmonton.

Tickets are still available through the Sasktel Centre website.