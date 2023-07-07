Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Enoch Cree Nation powwow sees competitors dancing for days

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 8:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Powwow competition huge draw to Enoch Cree Nation'
Powwow competition huge draw to Enoch Cree Nation
This weekend is the annual Enoch Cree Nation powwow celebration. It's evolved into a days-long competition. Morgan Black has more about its history and significance.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

This weekend is the annual Enoch Cree Nation powwow celebration.

It’s evolved into a days-long competition where people sign up at a booth and dance for three days. But it wasn’t always that way.

“Back in the day, before the powwow had the competition … People would come from all over and pitch up teepees,” said band councillor Kyle Peacock. “They would get fed rations from the council and they would dance and get paid daily.”

The July 7-9 event near Edmonton is expected to attract up to 1,000 competitors from all across North America.

“It’s a huge event,” Peacock said. “It’s just growing bigger and bigger every year.”

Click to play video: 'Samson Cree First Nation hosts ‘mini’ powwow to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day'
Samson Cree First Nation hosts ‘mini’ powwow to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day

An additional draw? The drumming competition comes with a cash prize.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s lucrative to be a part of a drum group,” Peacock explained.

“The drum represents the heartbeat of our people and Mother Earth,” he added. “Sharing the beauty of our culture and the spirit of our nation … it’s very important to our people.”

Click to play video: 'Video of 2-year-old boy dancing at Alberta powwow goes viral'
Video of 2-year-old boy dancing at Alberta powwow goes viral

The Enoch powwow is free to attend and Peacock is encouraging everyone to come out.

Enoch Cree First Nation Powwow July 7-9, 2023. View image in full screen
Enoch Cree First Nation Powwow July 7-9, 2023. Credit: Facebook/Enoch Cree
IndigenousMaskwacisPowwowalberta first nationEnoch Cree NationEnoch Cree First NationMother Earthdrumming circlePowwow competitiondance circle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content