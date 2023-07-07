Enoch Cree Nation powwow sees competitors dancing for days

This weekend is the annual Enoch Cree Nation powwow celebration.
It’s evolved into a days-long competition where people sign up at a booth and dance for three days. But it wasn’t always that way.
“Back in the day, before the powwow had the competition … People would come from all over and pitch up teepees,” said band councillor Kyle Peacock. “They would get fed rations from the council and they would dance and get paid daily.”
The July 7-9 event near Edmonton is expected to attract up to 1,000 competitors from all across North America.
“It’s a huge event,” Peacock said. “It’s just growing bigger and bigger every year.”
An additional draw? The drumming competition comes with a cash prize.
“It’s lucrative to be a part of a drum group,” Peacock explained.
“The drum represents the heartbeat of our people and Mother Earth,” he added. “Sharing the beauty of our culture and the spirit of our nation … it’s very important to our people.”
The Enoch powwow is free to attend and Peacock is encouraging everyone to come out.
