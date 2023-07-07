Report shows high E. coli concentrations and human waste in HRM’s First Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Warm weather across the Halifax Regional Municipality means a trip to the local splash pad or beach for many — something not currently recommended along First Lake.

A new study commissioned by HRM to analyze E. coli found in the water is showing high concentrations of human waste.

“Don’t go swimming at the beach,” warned Lower Sackville Coun. Paul Russell. “We are working on fixing the problem so that you are able to swim at the beach, it will take a long time to fix.”

A report was commissioned after the Friends of First Lake Society (FoFL) began its own testing of the lake water, funded through Russell and HRM, and found several problem areas.

Its findings show, “While avian, canine and human markers of E. coli were found in samples collected as part of this study, human markers were found in the highest concentrations.”

“We looked at the stormwater outlets expecting to find water foul or pet contaminants and we found the highest contamination of human in most of the places,” Russell said. “Which means that Halifax Water now has to be involved.”

Halifax Water Communications Advisor Jake Fulton told Global News that Halifax Water has been aware of elevated levels of bacteria in First Lake and staff have been out in the area looking for possible causes.

“We’ve actually been working in the area for a little over three years, working to investigate any possible sources of wastewater entering the stormwater system in the area,” said Fulton.

“Our staff will use the data provided in that study to hone in on any potential sources of wastewater entering the stormwater system that could then end up in First Lake.”

A problem for the last thirty years, Kinsmen Park Beach is a community hub that many wish to see prioritized for the sake of its users.

“It’s not what you want to hear, obviously,” said Friends of First Lake Society Chair Monique Guilderson. “It was a little surprising, but knowing the problem gives the opportunity to fix it. And hopefully fix it for good.”

Russell said fixing First Lake has been a priority for him since he was elected.

“People should be able to go out and enjoy their local beach and enjoy the local lakes that we have,” he said. “We have 1,000 in HRM … We need to make sure that the beaches are open and taken care of properly, and we’re well on our way to making that happen here.”

Russell said that while this will take years to solve, now that the problem has now been identified, they’re halfway down the path.

With the report having confirmed the origin of the E. coli, individual locations around the lake must be identified and fixed.

The Friends of First Lake Water Stewardship Committee will continue doing the testing they started prior to the report, to independently confirm that the problem is being fixed as Halifax Water looks for trouble spots.