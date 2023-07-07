Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Mechanical issue forces Cambridge hospital to postpone over 100 surgeries and procedures

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 3:50 pm
Cambridge Memorial Hospital . View image in full screen
Cambridge Memorial Hospital . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A mechanical failure forced Cambridge Memorial Hospital to postpone more than 100 surgeries and minor procedures, a spokesperson confirmed.

Stephan Beckhoff told Global News in an emailed statement that the southern Ontario hospital was testing generators on Wednesday night which led to an issue with the chillers which keep the operating and minor procedure areas of the hospital cool.

“To ensure the safety of our patients, we made the decision to defer surgeries and minor procedures on July 6 and 7 so that all the surgical equipment can be re-sterilized,” he explained, noting that the process should be completed on Friday.

“Unfortunately, this has caused 54 elective surgeries and 39 minor procedures to be deferred,” Beckhoff said.

“We’re working with surgeons and staffing to prioritize and re-schedule these cases.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He said the hospital is also currently working with suppliers to see if the mechanical breakdown led to any issues with the surgical supplies in the operating room areas.

“Our priority at this time is to confirm the quality and safety of our supplies and to make up these surgeries over the short term,” Beckhoff explained.

“CMH has worked hard to resume its surgeries to pre-pandemic levels. Until this incident happened, it has been running its ORs at 100 per cent.”

More on Health
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsCambridge Memorial HospitalCMHCambridge hospitalCambridge Memorial Hospital mechanical issuesCambridge Memorial Hospital surgeries postponed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content