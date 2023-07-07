Vancouver police release video, photo for information in nightclub robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have released security footage of a man who may have information about an armed robbery and forcible confinement at a Yaletown nightclub in April.

Police said on April 9, two suspects entered a club after it had closed and then proceeded to threaten staff with a gun and a knife and steal $25,000 in cash.

Six people in the club had their hands zap-strapped and were forcibly confined, police added. One victim was seriously assaulted and suffered a life-altering injury.

Police said investigators have identified a number of suspects but are looking for more evidence before charges can be recommended to Crown counsel.

“We believe this man was present at the nightclub at the time of the offence and could have important information that could assist us in completing the investigation,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release. “We want to speak with this man to find out what he knows.”

Investigators from the VPD’s major crime section can be reached at 604-717-2541.

Police did not release information about the name of the nightclub or how they believe this man might be connected with the incident.