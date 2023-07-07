Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police release video, photo for information in nightclub robbery

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 4:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police looking for information in nightclub robbery'
Vancouver police looking for information in nightclub robbery
On April 9, two suspects entered a Yaletown nightclub after hours. Police say the suspects threatened staff with a gun and knife and stole $25,000 in cash. Vancouver officers then say the six victims had their hands zap-strapped and were confined.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police have released security footage of a man who may have information about an armed robbery and forcible confinement at a Yaletown nightclub in April.

Police said on April 9, two suspects entered a club after it had closed and then proceeded to threaten staff with a gun and a knife and steal $25,000 in cash.

Six people in the club had their hands zap-strapped and were forcibly confined, police added. One victim was seriously assaulted and suffered a life-altering injury.

Click to play video: 'Victims confront killer who upended their lives in North Vancouver library stabbing'
Victims confront killer who upended their lives in North Vancouver library stabbing

Police said investigators have identified a number of suspects but are looking for more evidence before charges can be recommended to Crown counsel.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We believe this man was present at the nightclub at the time of the offence and could have important information that could assist us in completing the investigation,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release. “We want to speak with this man to find out what he knows.”

Investigators from the VPD’s major crime section can be reached at 604-717-2541.

Police did not release information about the name of the nightclub or how they believe this man might be connected with the incident.

More on Crime
vancouver policeVPDVancouver crimeNightclubNightclub robberyVancouver nightclub robberyVancouver police newsYaletown nightclubYaletown nightclub robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content