Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in custody in Waywayseecappo homicide investigation: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 2:21 pm
RCMP were called a home early Wednesday morning. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. View image in full screen
RCMP were called a home early Wednesday morning. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a homicide on Waywayseecappo First Nation earlier this week.

Talisa Brandon, 25, from Sandy Bay First Nation, is in custody facing a manslaughter charge. She’ll appear in a Brandon courtroom Monday.

Officers were called to a home on Church Road in the community early Wednesday morning. There, they found a 23-year-old man with serious injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Homicide suspects arrested in Sandy Bay, Swan River'
Homicide suspects arrested in Sandy Bay, Swan River
RCMPHomicideManitoba RCMPManslaughtercrime in ManitobaManitoba homicidehomicide suspect
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content