Suspect in custody in Waywayseecappo homicide investigation: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a homicide on Waywayseecappo First Nation earlier this week.

Talisa Brandon, 25, from Sandy Bay First Nation, is in custody facing a manslaughter charge. She’ll appear in a Brandon courtroom Monday.

Officers were called to a home on Church Road in the community early Wednesday morning. There, they found a 23-year-old man with serious injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.