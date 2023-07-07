Upgrades being made to 2 Puslinch recreation parks

Send this page to someone via email

Construction is underway at two recreational parks in Puslinch.

Puslinch Community Centre Park and Boreham Park are both getting improvements. They include the replacement of the tennis court surface and netting, installing a new play structure and bleachers, and expanding the parking lot at the Puslinch Community Centre Park, as well as a new play and shade structure at Boreham Park.

The Township issued a news release on Friday saying the projects are aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents and promoting outdoor recreation in the community.

The release also said the two projects reflect the Township’s commitment to creating and maintaining public spaces that foster community engagement and well-being.

Council approved the two projects last July at a cost of $3 million.

Work on the upgrades began in mid-June with different aspects of the projects to be completed at various times with the final work expected to be done by the spring of 2024.

The Township says the tennis courts, small soccer field, playground area, the area around the horse paddock, and rear parking lot will be closed for the duration of construction.