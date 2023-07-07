Pickering becomes Ontario’s first city to pass Animal Poisoning Prevention Policy

The City of Pickering on Monday, June 26 became the first city in Ontario to act against rodenticides by passing an Animal Poisoning Prevention Policy. The city council unanimously approved the policy moved by Coun. Maurice Brenner.

As per several delegates, incidents of poisoning have increased in Pickering and across the Durham region in the last decade.

While supporting the motion, Janice Freund, a resident of Pickering, said Cavan Hills Veterinary Hospital sees an average of one case of rodenticide poisoning per week in its clinic.

“Wildlife rehabilitation centres in Ontario have also seen an increase in cases of rodenticide toxicity coming into their centres, with numbers now in the high double digits each year,” Freund said.

According to a press release, several environmental and animal welfare advocates have raised concerns over the impact of rodenticides on non-target species, including owls, hawks, small birds, earthworms, coyotes and cougars, as well as children and family pets.

The new policy limits the use of rodenticides on city property. Brenner told Global News the city is hoping to set an example for residents by exploring other methods of rodent control.

Brenner lost his dog Riley, a miniature Beagle, to rodenticide poisoning earlier this year.

“Witnessing a pet die from poisoning (is) painful.… You see it in their eyes. I saw it in Riley’s eyes but didn’t know what I was looking at. If this is my way to say I’m sorry to the dog that I lost and save others from going through the same, then it accomplishes exactly what is meant to happen,” he said. “Nobody should lose a loved furry to poisoning as I did, and many others have.”

Besides Brenner, several others who lost their pets shared “heart-wrenching personal stories of several companion animals suffering.” Allison Hansen, a delegate from Durham Region, shared a tearful story of the slow death of their rescue dog from liver failure, due to the buildup of rodenticides, at only six years of age.

“(Rodenticides) spread throughout the food chain and are degrading our ecosystem. Most importantly, they are ineffective in controlling rodents in the long term. Please stop the suffering in Pickering,” Hansen said.

“This is a huge step in the right direction. I hope others will follow Pickering’s lead — it’s time for Ontario to update its policies on rodent control for the sake of its citizens, wildlife and pets.”

In a 2021 annual listing, Orkin Canada named Pickering, Oshawa and Ajax among the 25 rattiest cities in Ontario. In an interview with Global News, Brenner talked about the effects of using rodenticides to poison rats.

“When you poison … you put that poison out, it’s not an instant death. (Rats) go back outside … to other places. They leave (behind) urine, droppings … and what you don’t realize is that they have (poison) in their system,” he said. “A lot of dogs (and cats) chase mice. But you don’t know (if) that mouse … is infected (and if so), the rodenticide has just sealed the fate of your lovely pet.”

The councillor further said that the city will lead by example and work on public awareness while collaborating with animal services to spread knowledge about other methods of stopping rat infestations.