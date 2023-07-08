Menu

Canada

New version of Wellington County local food map is out

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 8, 2023 6:00 am
Close-up of ecologically friendly reusable bag with fruit and vegetables. File photo
There is an updated map where local foodies can sink their teeth into great local cuisines.

The County of Wellington have put out a new version of the Taste Real Local Food Map with 165 farm and food businesses. The map is updated every two years to ensure listings are accurate and new destinations are mentioned.

The map enables residents and visitors to the region to find farms, markets, retailers, restaurants, breweries and other businesses that feature food grown in Guelph and Wellington County.

It is a companion piece to the Food Experience Guide which highlights farm outings, food tours, butter tart destinations, pick-your-own locations, eateries, breweries, distilleries, local events, and more.

Some of the updates made to the food map include the ‘must tastes’ feature highlighting one unique or popular product in each municipality.

A copy of the local food map can be picked up at libraries in Guelph and Welington County, tourism outlets, and all participating locations.

Copies can also be ordered through the County of Wellington’s website.

