Dutch elm disease cases found in Saskatoon

Cases of Dutch elm disease have been identified in Saskatoon and the city’s parks department has initiated a response plan.
The disease was found in elm trees in Sutherland as well as in Pleasant Hill.
The city said the response plan includes the immediate removal of infected trees, which will be disposed of at the landfill.
Increased surveillance of the surrounding areas, sampling of symptomatic trees and cyclical pruning will also take place.
The city noted parks staff will be checking private property in the areas to inspect and sample trees.
“As part of the Forest Resource Management Act, the Provincial Dutch Elm Disease Regulations 2005, allow inspectors to enter private property to inspect for elm wood, remove elm wood, and sample private elm trees. In accordance with the regulations, property owners will be asked to remove and dispose of infected elm trees,” read a city release.
The city said elm trees make up 25 per cent of the public urban forest.
Dutch elm disease is caused by a fungus clogging an elm tree’s water and nutrient conducting system, which eventually results in the death of the tree. The disease is spread by elm bark beetles that can carry fungus spores. The fungus can also be spread by infected pruning tools.
A list of ways to prevent Dutch elm disease was given by the city:
- Don’t prune during the provincial pruning ban (April 1 to Aug. 31)
- Don’t bring elm wood into the city, store elm wood for more than a day, or burn elm firewood
- Dispose of elm wood at the landfill
- Sanitize tools after working on elm trees
- Don’t build treehouses in elm trees
- Report dead or dying elm trees and branches to the city
Comments